Mandi: As the upcoming by elections in Mandi approaches, the infighting and groupism amongst the Congress party is starting to get more tense.



Day after Congress workers had a scuffle at Sarkaghat, another incident of scuffle between Congress workers occured on Monday, this time in Jogindernagar, district Mandi in the presence of President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Kuldeep Rathore.



The incident occured when supporters of former MLA Surender Thakur and former candidate from Jogindernagar Jeevan Thakur started to raise slogans in support of their leader after the arrival of Kuldeep Rathore.



Before the situation could get worse, the supporter of both the leaders who were raising slogans were asked to calm down. Kuldeep Rathore said that some people are trying to break the party from within for their ambition.



He said that if this situation continue to persist then the party will not be able to win in the upcoming by elections and 2022 Legislative Assembly elections.



Kuldeep Rathore has appealed the party workers to work together to strengthen the party and settle their differences.

Rathore said that even though there are some ideological differences within the party, the workers are dedicated and are fulfilling their duties to strength of the party.



At present, Kuldeep Rathore is on a tour of Mandi district to take stock of the situation of the area as well as the party before the upcoming by election for Mandi seat.

A similar incident occured on Sunday in Sarkaghat when party workers started to raise slogans in support of their leaders. The situation started to heat up and before it could turn into a scuffle, Kuldeep Rathore took strong cognizance of the situation and asked the party workers to stop raising the slogans. He also lashed out at the party workers for their behaviour and said that he does not want any groupism within the party and any kind of indiscipline will not be tolerated.