Shimla – In a significant administrative shake-up, the Himachal Pradesh government has ordered the transfer of 14 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) along with 24 Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officers. The large-scale reshuffle aims to streamline governance and enhance administrative efficiency across the state. The orders are effective immediately.

According to the notification issued by the state government, Manjeet Sharma has been appointed as the new SDM of Shimla Rural, while Oshin Sharma takes charge as SDM of Shimla Urban. Several other senior officers have also been reassigned to different administrative roles.

Among the key changes:

Rahul Chauhan has been posted as Additional Registrar, Co-operative Society, Dharamshala.

Shilpi Bekta has been shifted from SDM Dehra to ADM Dharamshala.

Siddharth Acharya moves from SDM Kandaghat to Assistant Commissioner to DC Shimla.

Surendra Mohan, earlier SDM Kumarsain, becomes Additional Director, Rural Development.

Naresh Kumar Verma has been appointed Additional Director, Technical Education, Sundernagar.

Dharmesh Kumar will now serve as SDM Rohru after being transferred from Dodra Kwar.

Kulbir Singh Rana has been made ADM cum Project Officer, ITDP Bharmour.

Other notable changes include:

Arun Kumar to SDM Jawali,

Kavita Thakur, earlier SDM Shimla Rural, now RTO Solan,

Dr. Shashank Gupta to SDM Kumarsain,

Bhanu Gupta to Joint Director, Language, Art and Culture Department, Shimla,

Rajneesh Sharma to District Tourism Officer, Mandi,

Manoj Kumar to SDM Dehra,

to SDM Dehra, Amit Kalthaik to SDM Ani.

Further appointments include:

Arshiya Sharma as SDM Jhanduta,

Akanksha Sharma as SDM cum Project Director, DRDA Keylong,

Mohit Rattan as SDM Dharamshala,

Kulwant Singh Potan as SDM Sujanpur,

Rajesh Verma as SDM Sunni,

Gopi Chand as SDM Kandaghat,

Sanjeev Kumar as SDM Bharmour,

as SDM Bharmour, Naveen Kumar as RTO Mandi.

These changes are part of the state’s ongoing administrative process and are a common practice to ensure the smooth functioning of governance by placing officers in roles as per departmental requirements.