Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a new provision in the employee transfer guidelines, allowing employees dissatisfied with their transfers to present their grievances before the concerned department instead of approaching the High Court directly. The decision aims to ensure fairness and transparency in the grievance redressal process.

The Personnel Department has issued a notification mandating that employees must first join their new posting before filing a complaint regarding their transfer. Once a grievance is lodged, the competent authority must resolve the issue within 30 days. Employees will need to cite specific reasons or events that could impact the transfer decision for their complaints to be considered.

If a transfer order is deemed unfair, the affected employee will be reinstated at their previous posting. According to the notification issued by Personnel Secretary M. Sudha Devi, this amendment has been made under the Comprehensive Guidelines-2013 (CGP-2013) for state government employees. The CGP-2013, originally circulated on July 10, 2013, lacked a structured grievance redressal mechanism for transfer-related complaints. To address this gap, the government has now added Para 22A to the guidelines.

Officials from the Personnel Department stated that the new provision is intended to minimize direct legal challenges related to transfers by resolving disputes within the administrative framework. This is expected to reduce unnecessary litigation and delays in employee postings.