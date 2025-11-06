Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday carried out its biggest reshuffle in the police department so far, transferring 77 officers, including 15 IPS and 62 HPS officers. Among them, the Superintendents of Police of four districts have been changed, while permanent SP appointments have been made in three districts.

According to the orders, Madan Lal-2 of the 2006 batch has been appointed SP Kullu, Sushil Kumar of the 2007 batch SP Kinnaur, Vijay Kumar of the 2007 batch SP Chamba, and Kulbhushan Verma of the 2008 batch SP Nurpur. Vinod Kumar-2 of the 2007 batch has been made the permanent SP of Baddi district, a post he previously held, while Balveer Singh of the 2007 batch will take charge as SP Hamirpur after the current SP’s retirement. Among the IPS officers, Ashok Ratan, who earlier served as SP Nurpur, has been appointed as the permanent SP of Kangra district.

At the senior level, ADGP (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi has been shifted to ADGP (Prisons). IG Prem Kumar Thakur has been posted at the Police Academy, Shimla, while Dr DK Chaudhary has been appointed DIG Cyber Crime, Dharamshala and Anupam Sharma DIG Cyber Crime, Shimla. Ranjana Chauhan has been posted as DIG Leave Reserve Human Rights Commission, while Abhishek Yadav has been appointed AIG Police Headquarters, Shimla. Abhishek S will serve as SP Law and Order Shimla, and Atithi Singh has been appointed SP Vigilance Dharamshala.

Among the HPS officers, several postings have been made across the state. Bhupinder Singh-1 has been posted as SP PTC Daroh, Dinesh Kumar as ASP CID Shimla, Badri Singh as ASP IRB 2 Sakoh, and Amit Kumar-1 as ASP IRB 1 Bangarh. Narendra Kumar has been appointed ASP Nahan, Rajesh Kumar-11 ASP IRB 5 Bassi, and Renu Kumari ASP ANTF Kangra. Other appointments include Taranjit Singh as ASP Vigilance Bilaspur, Navdeep Singh as ASP CID Shimla, Brahmadas as ASP Vigilance Kangra, Yogesh Rolta as ASP IRB 5 Bassi, and Munish as ASP Vigilance Hamirpur.

Several DSP-level transfers have also been ordered. These include Gulshan Negi as DSP Urban Shimla, Sanjay Sharma as SDPO Darlaghat, Anil Kumar-5 as SDPO Amb, Dr Vasudha Sood as SDPO Dehra, Ajay Kumar-3 as SDPO Theog, and Vijay Kumar as DSP Vigilance Kullu. In addition, Rajiv Mehta has been appointed as DSP 4th IRB Junglebari, Sher Singh-II as SDPO Chuwari, Anil Thakur-VIII as DSP Kinnaur, Sandeep Kumar as DSP Vigilance Headquarters Shimla, and Gauri Dutt as DSP SDRF Junga. Other notable appointments include Rita Devi as DSP 3rd IRB Pandoh, Harnam Singh as SDPO Rampur, Manvendra Thakur as DSP Shimla, and Yograj as SDPO Baddi.

Four senior IPS officers have been given additional responsibilities. ADGP CID Gyaneshwar Singh will now head the STF Shimla. IG Vigilance Vimal Gupta has been given additional charge as IG APT, DIG TTR Gurdev Chand Sharma will also oversee Law and Order, and DIG Northern Range Dharamshala Soumya has been appointed Principal PTC Daroh. This reshuffle marks the Sukhu government’s largest and most comprehensive restructuring in the police department to date.