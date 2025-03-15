Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has introduced new guidelines for school teacher transfers, setting a minimum transfer distance of 30 km and making a two-year tenure at a school mandatory before relocation. The revised policy, which will be implemented during the upcoming transfer window in April, aims to maintain stability in school staffing and prevent disruptions in academic activities.

Under the new rules, schools operating with only one teacher will not be eligible for transfers unless a suitable replacement is arranged. Additionally, mutual consent transfers will not be allowed in urban schools. However, transfer applications for vacant positions and mutual requests in rural areas will be considered.

In a key change, the government has reduced the mandatory tenure at one post from three years to two years, offering some relief to teachers. However, transfer applications must ensure that no school is left without a teacher. The Education Minister has directed the Directorate to oversee such cases personally, and all proposals sent to the Secretariat must include details on the student-teacher ratio.

To ensure smooth transfers in difficult-to-reach areas, the government has mandated that a reliever must be available before approving any transfer. Proposals must also take into account pending requests related to school mergers and low student enrollment. For single-teacher schools, the enrollment numbers will be reviewed before making any transfer decisions.

The transfer process will take place from April 1 to April 30. Teachers serving in tribal areas and seeking relocation have been asked to submit their preferences for five schools with vacancies by March 15. They must apply to the Higher and Primary Directors, who will forward the proposals to the government by March 20.