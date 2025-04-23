Dharamshala – With ticket sales kicking off for the much-anticipated IPL 2025 matches in Dharamshala, airfares on the Delhi-Dharamshala route have surged dramatically. The spike in prices follows the opening of ticket bookings for the May 4 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Supergiants at the HPCA International Cricket Stadium.

As per data from travel booking platforms, flight fares, which usually range from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000 during the tourist season, have shot up to as high as ₹24,670 for match days. For May 3, a day before the first game, fares are listed between ₹9,248 and ₹24,670. On match day, May 4, prices range from ₹9,248 to ₹17,446.

A similar trend can be seen around the other two match dates. For the May 8 match at 3:30 pm, tickets for May 7 are priced between ₹7,026 and ₹9,930, but on the match day, fares go up to ₹24,670. For the final game on May 11 at 7:30 pm, prices on May 10 range from ₹11,908 to ₹21,968, while on match day they are once again shown at ₹7,026 to ₹24,670.

Meanwhile, ticket booking for the IPL matches in Dharamshala has also seen overwhelming interest. The Punjab Kings franchise has introduced a new feature to keep cricket fans informed. Fans registering on the team’s website under the “Notify Me” option will now receive updates about ticket booking openings three hours in advance, along with a countdown timer.

Online ticket booking for the May 4 match began at 6 pm on Monday but was halted by Tuesday afternoon, with the website displaying a “Coming Soon” message. The franchise is expected to resume booking in the next two to three days.

The matches in Dharamshala—scheduled for May 4, May 8, and May 11—have always drawn strong local and national attention due to the scenic venue and enthusiastic crowds. With ticket demand high and travel prices following suit, the excitement for IPL 2025 is gaining momentum in Himachal Pradesh.

As excitement builds around the IPL matches in the picturesque town, the rush for both flight bookings and match tickets is expected to continue.