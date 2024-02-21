In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhu, has decided to lift the ban on the inter-district transfer of 25,000 JBT and 18,000 Craft and Vocational (C&V) teachers serving in government schools. The ban, which was imposed through a notification issued on November 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Jairam government, had temporarily halted transfers due to a surge in applications.

The decision comes after consideration of the challenges faced by teachers and the need for a more flexible transfer policy. The revised policy allows for the transfer of only five percent of the district-wise cadre strength of both JBT and C&V teachers in a single year. Transfer eligibility is granted to teachers who have completed five years of service, including contractual periods.

One notable change is the exemption granted to women teachers from the condition of a minimum service period if they seek a district transfer after marriage. Previously, teachers in both categories were eligible for transfers only after completing 13 years of service. The new policy reduces this period to five years, providing increased flexibility for educators.

Additionally, the policy does not specify a minimum period for the transfer of teachers with more than 60 percent disability from one district to another. In cases where teachers have less than five years of service, exemptions for inter-district transfers will be considered only on medical grounds and in special circumstances.

To facilitate the application process, teachers interested in transferring between districts are required to submit their applications to the office of the Deputy Director of Elementary Education in the respective district. This streamlined approach aims to make the transfer process more efficient and transparent.