The Himachal government carried out a major reshuffle in the Himachal Pradesh Police, ordering the transfer and posting of 14 IPS and two HPS officers.

Gaurav Singh has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Shimla. He was earlier posted as SP Solan and replaces IPS officer Sanjeev Gandhi. Tirumalaraju SD Verma has been posted as the new SP of Solan, while Sachin Hiremath will take charge as Superintendent of Police in Una. In Mandi district, Vinod Kumar from the HPS cadre has been appointed as the new SP.

Sanjeev Gandhi, who was recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General, has been placed under the Department of Personnel, with his next posting to be decided shortly. Amit Yadav, the outgoing SP of Una, has been directed to report to Police Headquarters in Shimla with immediate effect.

Several senior-level changes have also been made as part of the reshuffle. Abhishek Dullar has been appointed Inspector General (Communication and Technical Services) in Shimla, while Dr DK Chaudhary has been posted as IG (Armed Police and Training) at Daroh. Soumya Sambasivan has been given additional charge of the Police Training College, Daroh, along with her present posting as DIG (Northern Range), Dharamshala.

Rohit Malpani has been appointed DIG (Cyber Crime), Shimla, and Dr Ramesh Chhajta has been posted as DIG (Prisons and Correctional Services), Shimla. Divakar Sharma will now serve as DIG (Intelligence and Security) in Dharamshala.

Sakshi Verma, who was serving as SP Mandi, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police in the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi. Arvind Chaudhary has been appointed Commandant of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion at Jangalberi and will also hold additional charge of the Mandi Zone Special Task Force.

Sandeep Kumar Bhardwaj has been shifted from the State Human Rights Commission and appointed Aide-de-Camp to the Governor. Raman Sharma of the HPS cadre has been transferred from Intelligence, Dharamshala, and asked to report to Police Headquarters in Shimla.