Shimla – Buying liquor in Himachal Pradesh will now come with an additional cost, as the state government has introduced a natural farming cess under its newly notified excise policy. According to the notification published in the state gazette on Tuesday, a cess of ₹2 per bottle will be imposed on desi liquor, while foreign and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) will carry a cess of ₹5 per bottle.

The move aims to support natural farming initiatives in the state. Devesh Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Tax and Excise Department, issued the official notification.

The new rules also change the supply chain mechanism for liquor wholesalers. To ensure timely delivery, the state has allowed wholesalers to procure liquor from factories even on holidays—provided they obtain a special license. The policy permits the transportation of liquor from factories or bottling plants to wholesalers in vehicles on such days.

Further, the government has also categorised and fixed the license fee applicable on each bottle of wine and beer. Additionally, specific license fees have been defined for setting up new liquor factories in Himachal Pradesh.

The updated excise policy is being seen as an effort to tighten regulatory control while mobilising additional revenue for promoting sustainable agricultural practices.