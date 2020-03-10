Solan: In a Fake Degree Scam, the Solan Police has arrested assistant registrar of Solan based Manav Bharti University.

The police confirmed that the assistant registrar was arrested from Mohali. And now the police are in search of other culprits, including Vice-Chancellor Rajkumar Rana.

The investigating team has found documentary evidence such as diaries, which containing details of money amounting received from students in lieu of fake degrees, during its search operation in the university premises.

The University was offering various courses, including Pharmacy, Law, MBA, IT, Basic Sciences and Engineering.

Investigation Team seized over 10,000 Blank Degrees from Manav Bharti University

Earlier, Investigation team had recovered fake degrees of unauthorized courses and unchecked answer sheets of already issued degrees at Solan based Manav Bharti University. Investigator had found over 10,000 blank degrees pertaining to professional courses in the University.

Fake Degree Scam

A fake degree scam has come to fore after an anonymous letter to UGC, which alleged involvement of 13 Private Universities. The letter alleged involvement of two private universities from the Himachal as well. As per an anonymous letter to UGC, over 18 Lakh Fake Degrees were allotted by the 13 private universities and around 4,50,000 fake degrees were allotted by Solan based Manav Bharti University.