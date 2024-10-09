In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred eight IAS officers and one IFS officer. Dr. Yunus has been appointed as the new Director of Industries, with an additional charge as Commissioner of State Tax and Excise. The transfers were announced by the Personnel Department late on Tuesday evening.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, who was previously holding the position of Director Industries, has now been assigned as the Director of Energy. IFS officer Neeraj Kumar, earlier posted as Forest Range Officer in Rampur, has been transferred to the role of Director of Urban Development.

Among the IAS officers, Nivedita Negi will take over as Secretary of the State Public Service Commission starting November 1. Mansi Sahay Thakur, who was handling the additional charge of Director Tourism and Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Labor Commissioner and Director of Employment.

The Chief Minister’s Principal Private Secretary and Special Secretary, Vivek Bhatia, has been assigned the additional role of Director of Tourism and the charge of the Youth Services and Sports Department.

Other notable appointments include Gopal Chand, who has been named CEO and Managing Director of Shimla Smart City, and Harikesh Meena, who will now serve as Managing Director of the State Power Corporation. Rupali Thakur, previously Director of Women and Child Development, has been appointed Director of the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPPA).