Gyan Sagar Negi Appointed Registrar of Himachal University, Naresh Thakur Gets Permanent Posting in Power Corporation

Shimla: In a significant administrative shake-up, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders for 24 Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers. The reshuffle includes the appointment of new Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in eight key subdivisions and several senior-level postings across departments and institutions.

The government notification, issued despite the holiday, outlines changes in Sujanpur, Kullu, Banjar, Kafota, Rampur, Baijnath, Udaipur, and Bharmour subdivisions. SDM Kullu Vikas Shukla has been transferred to Sujanpur. Pankaj Sharma, earlier posted in Banjar, will now serve as SDM Kafota. Nishant Tomar has been moved from Rampur to Banjar, while Assistant Commissioner Sankalp Gautam takes over as SDM Baijnath. Alisha Chauhan, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed SDM Udaipur, and Devi Chand, previously SDM Baijnath, is now Assistant Commissioner in the DC Office, Shimla.

In the academic sector, Gyan Sagar Negi, currently Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister and holding additional charges in Himfed and the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture and Rural Development Bank, has been appointed as the Registrar of Himachal Pradesh University.

In the power sector, Naresh Thakur, Secretary of the State Transport Authority who was handling the charge of Director (Personnel and Finance) in the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, has now been permanently appointed as Director (Personnel).

Other major appointments include:

, Additional Director of Urban Development, has been made Managing Director of Himfed. Dr. Jitendra Kumar , who was awaiting a posting, is now the Chief Executive Officer of the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Additionally, Shashipal Negi, Assistant Commissioner in the DC Office Kullu, has been posted as Registrar at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Mandi. He will relieve ADM Mandi Dr. Madan Kumar from this responsibility.