Vehicle plunges 60 meters into drain near Pukhri on Chamba-Tisa road

Chamba — A joyous occasion turned into tragedy late last night when a family returning from a wedding ceremony met with a horrific road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. Their car veered off the road near Pukhri on the Chamba-Tisa stretch and plunged into a 60-meter-deep drain, resulting in the death of one elderly member and injuries to seven others.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Gurdhyan, a resident of Gumriyadu, Post Office Kandla. Police confirmed that the body was recovered and will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination conducted under police supervision.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.