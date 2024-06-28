Solan – In a move aimed at ensuring public safety, DC Solan, Manmohan Sharma, has issued strict orders banning all unauthorized tourism and commercial activities in Ashwini Khad and Giri River. This decision comes in light of the increasing risks posed by monsoon rains, which can lead to sudden and dangerous rises in water levels.

The ban covers a broad area, including both sides of the Ashwini Khad ravine and its surrounding places within the Solan district. Additionally, the restrictions apply to the area near and around the Shani temple located on the banks of the Giri River in Solan Tehsil.

According to the orders, there is a complete prohibition on bathing in Ashwini Khad and Giri Rivers, as well as on picnicking along their banks. The district authorities have emphasized that the banks of these rivers and streams can become hazardous due to heavy rains during the monsoon season. This can lead to sudden surges in water levels, posing a serious threat to the lives of tourists who often frequent these spots for recreational activities.

“On most occasions, tourists go to bathe in rivers and ravines. In such a situation, a sudden increase in the water level of the river due to any reason can pose a threat to the lives of tourists,” stated District Magistrate Sharma.

To enforce these measures, the local police have been instructed to work closely with the District Tourism Officer. The orders are effective immediately and will remain in place for the next two months. Any violations of these directives will result in legal action.