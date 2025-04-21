Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to adopt a comprehensive approach to tackle electricity theft and reduce power losses across the state. Chairing a review meeting of the HPSEBL and Energy Department officials in Shimla on today, he instructed the Board to implement feeder metering and carry out feeder-wise mapping of all commercial, industrial, and domestic power consumers.

He said that mapping all consumers would allow the department to access detailed data at the click of a button and help identify power pilferage. “Every measure must be taken to check losses and ensure accountability in the system,” said the Chief Minister.

To improve the functioning of the Electricity Board, CM Sukhu announced that the government will fill 2,000 posts of T-mates and Linemen in the coming months. He said the recruitment will help strengthen the infrastructure and workforce needed for better service delivery.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to offer an option to HPSEBL employees currently on deputation in the Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation, and Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation, allowing them to return to their parent department. Staff from the civil wing have also been given the option to move to departments like PWD. He assured that there will be no impact on the existing terms and conditions of employment, and necessary amendments will be made in policies to protect the employees’ promotions and benefits.

Reviewing the 450 MW Shong-Tong Hydro Power Project, CM Sukhu said that the state government has fixed a target to complete the project by November 2026. He directed concerned officials to plan power evacuation infrastructure in advance to avoid revenue losses after the project becomes operational.

The Chief Minister further instructed that officers and officials serving in industrial areas for extended periods be transferred to promote transparency and accountability in operations.