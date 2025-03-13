Shimla: In a major step to curb drug abuse among students, the Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has introduced strict measures for school admissions. Students from classes 9 to 12 and their parents will now have to sign an undertaking declaring that they will not consume or engage in any form of drug abuse.

Any student found violating the commitment by consuming drugs will face expulsion.

The directive, issued to all District Education Deputy Directors on Wednesday, declares schools as drug-free zones. Under this new rule, every student and their parents must submit a signed pledge affirming that they will not engage in any form of drug abuse. This initiative aims to foster a zero-tolerance policy towards substance use in educational institutions.

In addition to the undertaking, schools will also launch awareness campaigns against drug abuse. Authorities have asked schools to identify students struggling with addiction, who will then be provided counselling and rehabilitation support.