Solan: In a strategic move to strengthen research and technological innovation, Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AWaDH (Technology Innovation Hub) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar. This collaboration aims to advance artificial intelligence (AI)-driven research, technology transfer, and skill development.

The MoU was formalized between Prof. PK Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, and Dr. Pushpendra P. Singh, Dean of Research and Development and Project Director at IIT Ropar (iHub-AWaDH). A key highlight of the agreement is the establishment of a Cyber-Physical System Laboratory (CPS Lab), which will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary research and technological innovation.

The CPS Lab will enable joint research initiatives, facilitating advancements in AI applications across multiple domains. It will also provide hands-on experience to students and researchers, promoting collaboration between academia and industry to drive real-world impact.

Additionally, the partnership will introduce a joint Minor Programme in Artificial Intelligence + X, comprising 15 credits. This programme, developed under a ‘Learning by Practice’ approach, will be conducted through the CPS Lab and will offer students joint certification from both institutions. The ‘X’ component signifies interdisciplinary integration, allowing students to specialize in fields such as Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Management.

This MoU marks a significant step toward fostering AI-driven research and innovation, equipping students and faculty with the expertise to contribute to emerging technological advancements.