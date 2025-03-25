Bilaspur: In a significant breakthrough in the high-profile Bambar Thakur firing case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested shooter Ajay from Rohtak, Haryana. Following multiple raids, the SIT apprehended Ajay and brought him to Bilaspur late at night. Additionally, four more suspects have been detained in raids conducted along the Rohtak and Delhi border. Among them is reportedly shooter and local youth Saurabh Patial.

According to the police, the suspects had altered their appearances in an attempt to evade arrest. The police are currently verifying their identities through Aadhar cards and other official documents before making formal arrests.

The incident took place on Holi when former Sadar MLA Bambar Thakur was attacked at his wife’s government residence. Three individuals, including Thakur, sustained injuries in the firing. The state government subsequently constituted an SIT under the leadership of the Additional Director General (ADG) to probe the case.

Earlier, the police had arrested four individuals in connection with the attack. Ritesh, the driver of the Bolero vehicle used to transport the shooters, was taken into custody along with Manjeet Nadda and Rohit Rana, who were accused of conducting reconnaissance before the attack. Additionally, Sagar, an accused from Najafgarh, was also arrested. All four suspects are currently in judicial custody.

The SIT has further identified the main shooters involved in the attack. Among them are Aman, a resident of Ritauli in Rohtak, another individual from Haryana, and a shooter who allegedly practiced firing in the forests of Jahri in Ghumarwin. The police are now working towards apprehending them based on their identification.