Shimla: Facing recurring damage to roads during the monsoon, the Himachal Pradesh government has moved to adopt new engineering solutions, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar.

The agreement aims to redesign road construction practices in the state by introducing climate-resilient technologies suited to the fragile Himalayan terrain. Roads will now be built to better withstand heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods—issues that frequently disrupt connectivity and lead to repeated repair costs every year.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the collaboration focuses on reducing monsoon-related damage through scientific planning and modern construction techniques developed by IIT Ropar.

Under the MoU, the institute will provide technical assistance in areas such as improved drainage systems, slope stabilisation, and river training works to prevent erosion. The use of innovative materials like stabilised bases and cement-grouted bituminous macadam will also be promoted to enhance durability.

The initiative will also bring in advanced methods, including geotechnical investigations, drone surveys, laboratory testing, and real-time digital monitoring of road projects. Officials said this will help ensure transparency and maintain quality standards during construction.

Engineers of the PWD will undergo training through workshops and technical manuals provided by IIT Ropar, equipping them with the skills required to implement these new techniques effectively on the ground.

The government expects that roads built under the new system will have a longer lifespan and require less maintenance, reducing the financial burden on the state. Frequent repairs, especially during the monsoon, have been a major concern for the department in recent years.

Better road conditions are also likely to improve safety by reducing accidents caused by landslides and damaged stretches. Improved connectivity is expected to benefit tourism, agriculture, and local businesses across the state.