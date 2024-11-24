The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced a new initiative to assist students preparing for NEET and JEE exams by providing free coaching resources. This program will include model test papers and mock tests, enabling candidates to assess and enhance their preparation for these highly competitive examinations.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the School Education Board Dharamshala, stated that the initiative aims to support students studying in schools affiliated with the board. “Model papers will be uploaded on the login IDs of schools, allowing candidates to practice and prepare effectively for NEET, JEE, and other competitive examinations,” he said.

The model papers and mock tests will be accessible exclusively through the login IDs of the respective school management systems. This ensures that only students from affiliated schools can benefit from the free resources. Candidates can practice questions tailored to specific exams, such as NEET or JEE, by selecting the relevant options on their school’s login portal.

The mock tests are designed to help candidates evaluate their performance independently. By using these resources, students can identify their strengths and areas for improvement, giving them a strategic edge in competitive exams.

The initiative reflects the board’s commitment to providing equal opportunities to students across Himachal Pradesh. By leveraging technology and making these resources available online, the Education Board aims to level the playing field for aspiring candidates from all regions of the state.

This move is expected to ease the financial burden on families while ensuring that students receive the support they need to excel in national-level examinations.