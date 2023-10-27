In a groundbreaking move, Himachal Pradesh is set to redefine the educational landscape within its borders, prioritizing quality over quantity. The state government has given the green light to a transformative initiative that aims to merge schools within a 10 to 15-kilometer radius, ultimately shaping them into Centers of Excellence. This visionary approach represents a significant departure from traditional policies, focusing on the quality of education as the key driver for success.

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department is swiftly putting this innovative plan into action. As part of the process, district deputy directors are tasked with compiling a comprehensive list of schools that meet the consolidation criteria, and this information is expected to be finalized by the end of November.

To address the long-standing issue of diminishing educational standards, the government has taken the step: permitting the existence of just one school, spanning from pre-primary to the 12th grade, within a 10 to 15-kilometre radius. This proactive measure is designed to ensure students receive the highest quality education, facilitated by a dedicated team of teachers covering all subjects. These newly designated model schools will be equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and resources, fostering an environment that nurtures holistic development and a passion for learning.

The timetable for this transformation is ambitious yet achievable. District Deputy Directors have been given a one-month deadline to identify eligible schools, a crucial step that promises a seamless transition to this new educational paradigm.