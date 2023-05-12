The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams. According to reports, 87.33% of students have passed the exam, which is a slight improvement from last year’s pass percentage of 85.82%.

The CBSE had earlier said that it would not be declaring a merit list or awarding first, second, and third divisions to students. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students.

The results have been made available on the official website of the CBSE, and students can check their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, school number, and centre number.

Meanwhile, students who have passed the exam are now eligible to pursue higher education in the colleges and universities of their choice.