Candidates Under Post Code-939 Directed to Report for Option Selection; JOA (IT) Recruitment to Be Re-advertised

Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has declared the final result for the recruitment of 66 Steno Typist posts under Post Code-928. These posts, advertised on December 1, 2021, were requisitioned from various departments, boards, and corporations.

According to an HPRCA spokesperson, a total of 16,223 applications were received, out of which 13,924 were provisionally admitted for the objective-type screening test conducted on May 29, 2022. However, out of the 7,724 candidates who appeared for the test, 6,200 remained absent.

Despite the recruitment process, 15 posts across various categories remained vacant due to a lack of eligible candidates. The final results have been uploaded on the official HPRCA website (www.hprca.hp.gov.in) for the candidates’ convenience.

Candidates Under Post Code-939 to Report at HPRCA Office

In a related development, the HPRCA has directed all 148 candidates recommended to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) under Post Code-939 (Junior Office Assistant-IT) to report to the Secretary, HPRCA, at the Hamirpur office on April 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM to exercise their option regarding departments, boards, and corporations.

Candidates who fail to report on the stipulated date will be presumed unwilling to accept the post. The list of candidates has been uploaded on the official HPRCA website, and they have also been informed via email and SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

JOA (IT) Recruitment Under Post Code-965 to Be Re-advertised

Meanwhile, HPRCA Secretary Vikram Mahajan has announced that the recruitment process for 319 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) under Post Code-965, advertised in May 2022, has been withdrawn on administrative grounds. The posts will now be re-advertised with additional vacancies based on fresh requisitions from various departments, boards, and corporations.

The move is expected to increase the number of available posts, offering more opportunities to aspiring candidates. The application fees paid under Post Code-965 will be refunded to candidates in due course, and the revised advertisement will be issued soon.