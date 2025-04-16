Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog (HPRCA) on Tuesday declared the final results for the recruitment of 314 Drawing Master posts (contract basis) under Post Code-980. The requisition for these posts was received from the Director of Elementary Education and the recruitment was advertised on May 24, 2022.

According to a spokesperson of the HPRCA, a total of 8,721 applications were received for these posts, out of which 7,502 candidates were provisionally admitted to the objective-type screening test conducted in October 2022. Of these, 6,317 candidates appeared for the test while 1,185 remained absent.

Based on the merit of the screening test, 971 candidates were shortlisted for the next stage of document verification. The spokesperson informed that 966 candidates participated in the documentation process, and 955 of them were found eligible. The candidature of 11 candidates was rejected due to various discrepancies. One post has been kept vacant pending the final outcome of an ongoing court case.

The final result, along with the marks obtained by candidates against their roll numbers, is now available on the official website of the HPRCA — www.hprca.hp.gov.in.