The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has initiated efforts to provide much-needed relief to unemployed youth by proposing a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment to 1,423 pending posts. These recruitments stalled for two years following the paper leak scandal, are now being expedited under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The proposal for age relaxation has been sent to the state government for approval. The commission is focused on completing the recruitment processes for 80 post codes that were notified under the disbanded Staff Selection Commission. A detailed report on the progress is expected to be submitted to Chief Minister Sukhu ahead of the upcoming assembly session in Tapovan.

The 1,423 posts include key positions across various state departments, with the maximum share—approximately 400 posts—reserved for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) roles. This recruitment drive is seen as a significant relief for JBT trainees who have been waiting for opportunities since the paper leak case surfaced in December 2022.

The paper leak controversy had brought recruitment processes to a standstill, leading to investigations and the disbandment of the Staff Selection Commission. For the 80 post codes, the application process had been completed, but subsequent stages were halted. Now, the HPRCA is expediting preparations to move the process forward.

Once the report is reviewed, the matter will be presented before the cabinet for approval. The government will then decide whether to restart the recruitment processes afresh or resume from the point where they were interrupted.

The proposed age relaxation aims to ensure that candidates who missed opportunities due to the prolonged delay are not disadvantaged. For thousands of aspirants, this decision brings renewed hope after a two-year wait marred by uncertainty and delays.