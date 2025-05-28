Applications open from May 30 for Arts, Medical and Non-Medical posts

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, has invited online applications to fill 937 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in the Elementary Education Department. The recruitment drive includes positions for TGT Arts, TGT Medical, and TGT Non-Medical, and the application process will begin on May 30.

According to the official notification, the commission will fill 437 posts of TGT Arts, 343 posts of TGT Non-Medical, and 169 posts of TGT Medical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts until July 3, following one-time registration (OTR) on the HPRCA portal.

As per the new recruitment policy of the Himachal Pradesh government, these posts will be filled on a trainee basis. All aspects of the recruitment process—including application submission, document verification, and fee payment—have been made fully online to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Details regarding application fees and eligibility criteria will be published on the official website of the Chayan Aayog on the same day the application window opens. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for updates and to ensure timely registration and submission of applications.