The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the official notification for the Patwari Recruitment 2025, inviting applications for 530 vacancies across various categories. The notification was issued on December 6, 2025, and the online application process will begin on December 12. Candidates can apply until January 16, 2026, through the official HPRCA website.

According to the notification, the vacancies include 210 posts under the General category, 64 under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 100 under SC (UR), 81 under OBC (UR), and seats reserved under BPL and WFF categories across SC, ST, and OBC groups. The recruitment is for the post of Patwari (Job Trainee).

To be eligible, applicants must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board. Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh’s customs, dialects, and basic computer skills will benefit candidates during the selection process. The age limit is between 18 and 45 years as of January 1, 2025, while reserved category candidates, including SC, ST, OBC, PwD, ex-servicemen, and state government employees, are eligible for relaxation up to 50 years.

The application fee has been fixed at ₹800 for all categories, which includes ₹100 as examination fee and ₹700 as processing charges. A correction fee of ₹100 will be applicable for any modifications in the submitted form.

Candidates will undergo a computer-based/written screening test of 120 marks, with a duration of 1.5 hours. The commission will announce further recruitment details. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹12,500.

To apply, candidates must visit the official Himachal Pradesh Government Recruitment portal, select the “Patwari Recruitment 2025” link, and complete the registration using their name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. After logging in with the generated credentials, applicants must fill in personal and educational details, pay the online fee, and submit the form. A copy of the submitted application and payment receipt should be saved for future reference.