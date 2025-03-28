Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session concluded today, with the government addressing a total of 845 starred and 289 unstarred questions raised by the members. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania highlighted the detailed discussions and legislative activities that took place during the session.

During the session, discussions were held on two subjects under Rule 61, ten under Rule 62, seven under Rule 101, fourteen under Rule 130, and one each under Rules 324 and 344. Additionally, two days—March 22 and March 27—were designated for private member business. The budget estimates for 2025-26 were debated on March 24 and 25, followed by the passage of the budget through guillotine on March 26.

Pathania informed that 24 subjects were raised by members during zero hour, of which 15 were discussed meaningfully, while some were deemed beyond the scope of assembly rules.

Key Bills Passed

The House passed ten government bills after discussion, including two significant legislations—the Himachal Pradesh Organized Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025 and the Himachal Pradesh Narcotics and Controlled Substances (Prevention, De-addiction, and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025. These bills aim to curb organized crime and strengthen the state’s response to drug abuse and rehabilitation.

During the session, 1,180 students from government and private educational institutions observed the assembly proceedings, reflecting their growing interest in the democratic process.

Pathania also recalled the productivity of the previous winter session, noting that it consisted of four meetings lasting 21 hours and 30 minutes, with a productivity rate of 106 percent. In that session, members had raised 317 queries through questions.