Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (Rajya Chayan Ayog) to declare results for six pending post codes before Diwali. This directive includes results for Post Code 939 (295 posts for JOA IT), Post Code 903 (82 posts for JOA IT), as well as posts for Copy Holder (Post Code 982), Workshop Instructor (Post Codes 992 and 997), and Psychologist (Post Code 994).

Speaking during a meeting with officers of the Rajya Chayan Ayog, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s dedication to ensuring transparency and merit in government job recruitment. He said that this announcement would serve as a “Diwali gift” to job-seeking youth in the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed that a Cabinet Sub-Committee has already approved the declaration of results for 21 pending post codes, with results for Post Codes 817, 999, and 969 having been released. He urged officials to expedite the process, confirming that results for six post codes will be declared before Diwali, with the remaining 12 post codes set to follow in November.

The move is seen as a significant step in addressing the backlog of government job results, offering hope to candidates awaiting recruitment in various sectors.