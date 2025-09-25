Hamirpur – In a significant move to enhance fairness and transparency in public sector recruitment, the Himachal Pradesh government has rolled out comprehensive amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (Business and Procedure) Rules 2024. The Personnel Department’s recent gazette notification outlines a series of technology-driven and procedural reforms aimed at modernising the recruitment process and eliminating malpractices.

Enhanced Security and Transparency

To safeguard the integrity of examinations, all recruitment tests conducted by the newly renamed Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog will now take place under CCTV surveillance. Stringent measures have been introduced to curb cheating, with candidates caught tampering, hacking, or using devices such as Bluetooth facing a lifetime ban from appearing in exams and up to 10 years of imprisonment. Question papers and answer sheets will be stored in double-locked strong rooms under 24-hour monitoring, with records preserved for at least one year.

Admit cards will now feature QR codes and barcodes for secure verification, and candidates will receive real-time updates about examinations via SMS and email, ensuring seamless communication.

Streamlined and Inclusive Recruitment Process

The reforms introduce several procedural enhancements to make recruitment more efficient and inclusive. Posts with similar qualifications will be consolidated, though regular and job trainee positions will remain separate. Departments are now required to submit recruitment proposals online through the Recruitment Directorate, and other boards, corporations, and undertakings can submit vacancies with government approval. A minimum application period of 21 days has been mandated to provide ample time for applicants.

To ensure impartiality, all officers and paper setters involved in the examination process must provide a no-relationship certificate. For exams with a limited number of candidates, OMR sheets will be used to streamline evaluation. Recruitment advertisements will be published in both Hindi and English newspapers to reach a wider audience.

Special provisions have been made for visually impaired candidates, who will be provided with a scribe and granted an additional 20 minutes per hour during exams. Candidates may also bring their own scribes, provided they are less qualified than the post applied for, and separate examination centers will be established if needed.

Stringent Verification and Accountability

The reforms place a strong emphasis on accurate documentation and accountability. Certificates for OBC, EWS, and BPL categories must be submitted by the application deadline and verified during document checks. Incorrect category entries can only be corrected within the stipulated period. Candidates from reserved categories outside Himachal Pradesh will be treated as general category applicants. Additionally, candidates are responsible for ensuring their educational institutions are accredited.

The Commission will determine examination fees in accordance with government guidelines. A summary of applications will be prepared the day after the deadline, and examination centers will be selected based on their infrastructure to ensure a smooth process.

Administrative Overhaul

The Controller of Examinations will serve as the Secretary of the Commission, with the Additional Controller acting as the Assistant Registrar/Section Officer. The Drawing and Disbursing Officer duties will be assigned to the Head of Department, Head of Office, and Joint Controller. Commission meeting agendas will be prepared by the Secretary or Assistant Registrar, with minutes circulated within seven days, signed by all officials, and stored securely. Decisions will remain valid even in the absence of some members and will be formally communicated through the Secretary or an authorised officer.

These robust measures reflect the Himachal Pradesh government’s commitment to creating a transparent, secure, and inclusive recruitment system. By leveraging technology and enforcing strict penalties for malpractices, the State Selection Commission aims to restore public trust and set a benchmark for fair and efficient recruitment processes across the state.