Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch the recruitment process for more than 2,000 vacant posts in various departments, boards, and corporations through the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA). Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision while presiding over a meeting of the HPRCA in Hamirpur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed the commission to immediately begin the recruitment process and ensure timely action on posts that were previously advertised by the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), along with newly received requisitions.

In addition to expediting fresh recruitments, the Chief Minister instructed the commission to declare the pending results of 660 posts across six post codes without further delay. These results had already been approved by the state cabinet.

Providing relief to job seekers, CM Sukhu also ordered a two-year upper age relaxation for candidates who missed applying due to various circumstances during the disruption of recruitment processes.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to restoring fairness in public sector employment, the Chief Minister said, “The previous BJP government failed to maintain the integrity of recruitments, as several examination papers were leaked. Our government is ensuring that all recruitments are conducted with complete transparency and based on merit.”

To strengthen the recruitment process, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to implement computer-based tests and directed the development of a one-time registration system for applicants by March 20, 2025. This system will simplify the application process and benefit thousands of aspirants.