Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a spell of snowfall and rain as a fresh western disturbance becomes active from Monday midnight. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall and rain on February 4 and 5, with a yellow alert for cold days, thunderstorms, and lightning in some areas.

According to the forecast, light to moderate snowfall and rain may occur in the mid and high-mountain regions on February 4, while some areas in the plains may receive light to moderate rainfall. The impact of this weather system will continue on February 5, with chances of precipitation across various parts of the state. However, the weather is expected to fluctuate between February 6 and 8. Another western disturbance is likely to become active from February 8, bringing fresh snowfall and rain in the following days.

In the last 24 hours, light rain and snowfall were recorded in different parts of the state. High-altitude tribal areas received snowfall, while Palampur and Chamba recorded 2 mm of rain each, Sundernagar saw 0.1 mm, and Shimla and Manali experienced drizzle. Mandi remained covered in light fog.

On Sunday, most areas, including the capital Shimla, witnessed sunny weather, leading to a slight rise in maximum temperatures. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 24.8°C, while Shimla stood at 16°C. The coldest minimum temperature was recorded in Kukumseri at -9.9°C, followed by Tabo (-7.8°C), Keylong (-6°C), and Kalpa (-2.2°C). In other regions, minimum temperatures remained above zero, with Shimla and Bhuntar at 4°C and Una at 5.3°C.

With the approaching weather system, residents and travelers are advised to stay updated on forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in snow-prone areas.