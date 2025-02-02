Shimla – Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will boycott the upcoming MLA priority meeting scheduled for February 3 and 4, citing discrimination by the Congress-led state government. Thakur alleged that the priorities listed by BJP MLAs over the past two years have been ignored, while Congress leaders who lost elections are being given undue importance.

“In the priority meeting, BJP MLAs present their development proposals, but the government does not consider them. Instead, Congress leaders rejected by the public are being favoured. When the government is not ready to listen to BJP MLAs, there is no justification for attending the meeting,” Thakur stated.

He further accused the Sukhu government of sidelining BJP MLAs in government programs, including inauguration ceremonies for projects initiated by the previous BJP-led government. “BJP MLAs are not even invited to such events, nor are their names included on inauguration plaques,” he added.

Thakur also accused the government of political vendetta, alleging that BJP MLAs and leaders are being harassed through police action following Congress’ defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections. “MLAs and their families are being targeted with false cases. BJP leaders are being detained in police stations for hours without any evidence against them,” he claimed.

The Leader of Opposition warned government officials against misusing their authority, stating that power is temporary and that they should act according to the law. He accused the Congress government of engaging in unprecedented political persecution in Himachal Pradesh and vowed that the BJP would not remain silent on the issue.