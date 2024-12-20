Solan – The Solan Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to recover pending house taxes from residents, issuing stern warnings to defaulters. Notices have been sent to about 5,000 residents who have yet to clear their dues, urging them to pay promptly or face penalties, including interest charges and possible disconnection of water and electricity connections.

House tax is a major source of revenue for the Corporation, and delays in its collection have created significant financial challenges. Of the 12,867 house tax bills issued in July, only 8,000 consumers have made payments, resulting in the collection of ₹6 crore out of an expected ₹10 crore. The shortfall has hindered the Corporation’s ability to pay contractors, with pending payments estimated at ₹5 to ₹7 crore. This has led to a halt in contractor work and a reluctance to bid for new tenders, further impacting civic projects.

In response to the crisis, the Corporation has added a 1% monthly interest to unpaid taxes. The amount will continue to increase until the dues are cleared. Second notices have been sent to defaulters via mobile phones, detailing the outstanding amounts. Commissioner Ekta Kapta stated that this step is part of the Corporation’s efforts to ensure compliance and stabilize its financial position.

The administration has warned that if dues remain unpaid, stricter measures, including the attachment of properties, may be taken. While these actions are not yet planned, they are authorized under the Municipal Corporation Act.

The financial strain has also raised concerns about the Corporation’s ability to pay salaries to its employees in the coming months. Residents are being urged to clear their dues promptly to avoid further penalties and disruptions to essential services. The Municipal Corporation hopes these measures will encourage timely payments and address the growing economic crisis.