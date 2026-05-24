Shimla: Rainfall, hailstorms and fresh snowfall at several high-altitude mountain passes brought relief from rising temperatures across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, making the weather pleasant in many parts of the state. Mild snowfall was reported at Rohtang Pass, Shinku La and Kunzum Pass, while Shimla, Manali and several other areas witnessed rain and cloudy conditions.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that inclement weather is likely to continue across the state on Sunday as well. However, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly clear from May 25 to 27 before another Western Disturbance becomes active on May 28, which may again trigger rainfall in different regions.

In Shimla, cloudy skies prevailed for most of the day before rain and hailstorms lashed several areas in the afternoon. Tourist destinations, including Manali, also received rainfall, while Rohtang Pass received mild snowfall following a sudden change in weather conditions.

After days of intense heat in the lower and mid-hill areas, the change in weather brought major relief to residents. According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall, strong winds and overcast conditions during the last 24 hours caused a drop of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across several locations.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many parts of the state. Nichar received 17 mm rainfall, Sarahan 15.5 mm, Kalpa 13.4 mm, Manali and Kukumseri 10 mm each, Bhuntar 9.8 mm and Seobag 8 mm. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds were also reported from some areas. In Neri of Hamirpur district, wind speed reached up to 65 kilometres per hour, while hailstorms were reported in Koksar.

The Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of rainfall on May 24 and 25 in several districts. Despite the current pleasant weather, a heatwave warning has also been issued for some lower areas on May 26 and 27 after the weather clears.