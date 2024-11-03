In an unusual turn of events, Himachal Pradesh is experiencing unprecedented heat this November, with maximum temperature records being shattered across multiple regions. Despite the onset of winter, the state is witnessing September-like warmth, raising concerns over the shifting climate patterns.

On Sunday, Solan and Dharamshala recorded the highest November temperatures ever observed, with Solan reaching 29.0°C and Dharamshala hitting 27.6°C. These figures, reported by the Meteorological Center Shimla, marked the hottest November day in both locations. The heatwave followed record-breaking temperatures on Saturday in Una, Solan, Keylong, and Kangra. These areas, usually cooler at this time of year, reported unusually high temperatures, including 35.5°C in Hamirpur, 32.6°C in Una, and 29.8°C in Kangra. The capital city Shimla also recorded an unseasonably warm 23°C.

Meteorologists predict that clear skies and dry weather will persist across Himachal Pradesh for the next week, leading to further increases in maximum temperatures. The dry conditions have also contributed to a rainfall deficit during the post-monsoon period, exacerbating the region’s weather challenges. From October 1 to November 3, the state has received 97 percent less rain than usual. Against the normal of 26.5 mm for this period, Himachal recorded a meager 0.7 mm of rainfall.

The districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan received no rain at all, leading to drought-like conditions. The situation is particularly concerning in agricultural areas that depend on consistent rainfall for winter crops.

In contrast to the rising daytime temperatures, the minimum temperatures in high-altitude areas remain low, with Tabo recording sub-zero conditions and Kukumseri seeing the mercury drop to 0°C. This stark difference between day and night temperatures further highlights the shifting weather dynamics in the region.

The lack of rain and unusual warmth are raising alarms about water shortages and agricultural impacts. Experts are closely monitoring the situation as Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with these climate anomalies in the heart of winter.