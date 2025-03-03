Shimla. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in the state. A fresh Western Disturbance has become active over the state, due to which there is a possibility of intense rain and snowfall, especially in the higher regions. The alert will remain in effect for the next 48 hours, with the department warning of increased risks of avalanches in high-altitude areas.

According to the forecast, Chamba and Kangra districts are likely to witness rainfall on Monday, while a yellow alert has been sounded for the remaining 10 districts. People have been advised to stay away from areas receiving fresh snowfall and exercise caution due to the likelihood of avalanches. The department has also cautioned drivers to avoid travelling during the early morning and late-night hours when temperatures are at their lowest, increasing the chances of icy roads and reduced visibility.

The cold is expected to intensify further, with night temperatures likely to drop by three to five degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures by around two degrees. Cold wave conditions may grip the plains, while the higher reaches are expected to experience the season’s coldest days. In view of the deteriorating weather, the Meteorological Department has warned that essential services could be affected, and disruptions are expected in outdoor commercial activities. Departments including the Public Works Department, Electricity Board, and Water Power Department have been put on alert, with PWD teams already deployed in sensitive areas to address any emergencies.

Meanwhile, in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, incidents of avalanches were reported on Monday as the weather cleared temporarily. An avalanche occurred near Muling, 12 kilometers from Keylong, blocking the flow of the Chandra River. In another incident, an iceberg broke off near the ITBP border post at Gayu, sending a snowstorm towards the camp. The iceberg stopped just 200 meters from the post, narrowly avoiding what could have been a major tragedy. At the time of the incident, ITBP officers and jawans were working to clear snow from the area and managed to escape safely.