Himachal Pradesh is set to experience clear skies for the next seven days, according to the Meteorological Center in Shimla. While the dry spell continues, the cold wave gripping many parts of the state shows no immediate signs of abating. However, a gradual rise of 3-4 degrees Celsius in temperatures over the next three days is expected to provide some relief.

The weather department has forecasted dry conditions across the state until December 20, with a possibility of light rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti tonight. Despite these isolated weather activities, most areas will remain dry, adding to the challenges posed by the ongoing cold wave.

The cold wave’s impact is reflected in the minimum temperatures recorded across the state. Shimla reported 9.0°C, Sundernagar -0.2°C, Kalpa -1.0°C, Dharamsala 4.4°C, Una -1.0°C, and Manali 0.9°C. Other locations, such as Solan, Kangra, and Reckong Peo, also recorded low temperatures, underscoring the widespread chill.

The extended dry weather has raised significant concerns for the agriculture and horticulture sectors. Insufficient rainfall and snowfall have depleted soil moisture, which is crucial for the growth of Rabi crops like wheat and barley.

Horticulture, particularly apple cultivation, is also under threat. Adequate snowfall is vital for ensuring sufficient chilling hours needed for apple trees to bloom and fruit properly. A continued dry spell could disrupt irrigation in spring, further jeopardizing crop health and yields.

Farmers and orchardists in the region are growing increasingly anxious about the potential losses. Many are urging authorities to monitor the situation closely and consider mitigation measures to safeguard the state’s agricultural economy.