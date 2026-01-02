Himachal Pradesh witnessed an unusual weather pattern in December 2025, with the state recording 99 percent less rainfall than normal, making it one of the driest Decembers in the last 125 years.

According to data released by the Meteorological Centre Shimla, December 2025 ranked as the sixth driest December in the state since 1901. From December 1 to 31, rainfall across Himachal remained almost negligible. Only five earlier years—1901, 1907, 1925, 1939, and 1993—had seen an even more severe situation, when December rainfall was completely absent.

Weather records show that December usually brings substantial rainfall to the state along with snowfall in higher reaches. This year, however, weak western disturbances failed to generate significant cloud activity, resulting in dry conditions across most districts. The absence of rain left agricultural fields dry, while the higher mountains remained largely without snow.

Historical data further highlights the contrast. December 1929 remains the wettest on record, when Himachal Pradesh received 176 millimetres of rainfall, a figure that sharply underlines the severity of the current dry spell.

The lack of rainfall and snowfall also influenced temperatures. December generally witnesses a sharp fall in temperatures due to snowfall and cold wave conditions. This time, prolonged sunny days kept temperatures above normal, reducing the intensity of winter across the state.

Experts warn that such dry winter spells can affect water availability, agriculture, and horticulture, particularly in a hill state where snowfall plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge and river flow in the coming months.