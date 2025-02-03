Palampur is set to become a hub for advanced education and research with the establishment of an IIT Extension Centre, which will function as a second campus of IIT Mandi. The project has been finalized, and approximately 1,700 kanal of land has been transferred to the concerned department for its development.

Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor (Information Technology and Innovation) Gokul Butail announced the initiative in Palampur, stating that the IIT Extension Centre will bring transformative changes to Kangra and Palampur districts. The new centre, to be built in Bhagotla near Palampur, will focus on cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence and innovation-driven technologies.

The extension centre will be attached to IIT Mandi and developed with an environmentally conscious approach, ensuring that buildings are constructed without cutting mountains. Improved connectivity between Palampur and other regions will further support the centre’s accessibility and growth.

This expansion is expected to provide significant opportunities for students and researchers in Himachal Pradesh, fostering technological advancements and boosting the region’s educational and economic landscape.