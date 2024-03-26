Tensions boiled over at Shimla’s Ridge Ground as the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan and Congress rebel Ravi Thakur. The demonstration, marked by heated exchanges and physical altercations, disrupted the tranquil surroundings of the popular spot.

The protest, spearheaded by NSUI state president Chhattar Singh Thakur, unfolded outside Ashiana Restaurant, where Mahajan and Thakur were slated to hold a press conference. However, the event was marred by the presence of NSUI activists, who raised slogans and voiced their grievances against the political figures.

The situation quickly escalated into a scuffle between BJP workers and NSUI demonstrators, prompting concerns about public safety. Police were swiftly summoned to the scene to quell the unrest and ensure order. Officers worked to disperse the agitated crowds, allowing the scheduled press conference to eventually proceed.

According to reports, the timing of the protest coincided with a pre-existing blood donation camp organized to commemorate the birthday of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Amidst the festivities, Ravi Thakur was addressing reporters outside Ashiana Restaurant when NSUI workers converged on the venue, intensifying the atmosphere of tension and confrontation.

Chhattar Singh, in a statement to the press, accused Ravi Thakur of betrayal, citing his role in voting against the government in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Singh underscored Thakur’s previous affiliation with the Congress party, highlighting his ascent to the position of president of the tribal cell.

The incident underscores the deep-rooted divisions and political rivalries that continue to simmer beneath the surface in Shimla. As factions clash over ideological differences and strategic alliances, the specter of public dissent looms large, posing significant challenges for political actors navigating the complex landscape of regional politics.