Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 861 new Covid positive cases, and 41 deaths.

This is lowest Covid surge since April 9.

Kangra district reported 155 cases followed by 125 in Sirmour and 102 in Hamirpur district.

Solan 99, Una 91, Shimla 86, Chamba 80, Mandi 43, Bilaspur 29, Kinnaur 21, Kullu 19 and Lahaul-Spiti 11 new Covid positive cases.

2,869 Covid patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours and now active cases have dropped to 14,940.

With 861 recoveries, Kangra district has 4026 active Covid cases and Shimla district has 1669 Covid patients. Lahaul-Spiti has 116 virus patients.

State has recorded 41 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours and now total deaths from the Covid stands 3111.