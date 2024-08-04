Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall across Himachal Pradesh until August 9. This advisory follows a period of severe weather, including recent cloudbursts that have wreaked havoc across the state, resulting in over 50 people missing or dead due to flash floods.

On Saturday, various parts of Himachal Pradesh experienced light rain, with Barthi receiving 18.5 mm, Hamirpur and Narkanda 0.5 mm each, and Bilaspur 1.5 mm. Light drizzles were also recorded in Kangra, Dharamshala and Sundarnagar.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the improved weather on Saturday allowed for significant progress in repairing damaged infrastructure. Administrations successfully restored one national highway, 77 roads, 131 power transformers, and 20 drinking water schemes. Earlier in the day, 3 national highways, 191 roads, 294 power transformers, and 120 drinking water schemes were reported damaged. By evening, the number of closures had reduced to 2 national highways, 114 roads, 163 power transformers, and 100 drinking water schemes, with further repairs expected on Sunday.

The cloudbursts and subsequent flash floods have highlighted the severe challenges faced by the region, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and quick restoration efforts. Administrations have urged residents to remain cautious and adhere to safety guidelines during this period of unstable weather.