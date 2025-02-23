A live H-E 36 model grenade was found in Kutkana Dehri Khad under Police Station Rainhan in Nurpur district on Sunday. The grenade, with its safety pin still attached, was discovered by a local youth who immediately informed the police.

Acting swiftly, the district police team arrived at the scene and confirmed the object to be a live grenade. Considering the gravity of the situation, District Police Nurpur secured the area and sought assistance from the district administration to neutralize the explosive. The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army was deployed to the location and safely detonated the grenade, averting a potential disaster.

Confirming the incident, SP Ashok Ratna of District Police Nurpur stated that appropriate action had been taken. An FIR (No. 17/25) has been registered against an unknown person under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 125 of the BNSS at Police Station Rainhan, and further investigations are underway.

Authorities are now probing the origins of the grenade and how it ended up in the area. The discovery has raised security concerns, prompting police to remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents in the future.