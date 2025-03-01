Government Employees Involved in Drug Smuggling to Face Termination: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Taking a firm stance on drug smuggling in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Police Department to launch a massive crackdown on drug networks in Himachal Pradesh, setting a six-month deadline for dismantling drug trafficking operations. Chairing a high-level meeting with senior police and departmental officers, the Chief Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance approach, stating that no drug trafficker will be spared.

Taking a firm stand, CM Sukhu also ordered strict action against government employees found involved in drug smuggling, asserting that those with concrete evidence against them would be terminated from service. He stressed the need for full implementation of the PIT-NDPS Act and urged officers to expedite pending cases, directing a review of all cases within a week.

The Chief Minister called for attaching properties of drug peddlers and investigating their bank accounts. To bolster enforcement, he announced the strengthening of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and the formation of a Special Task Force under the leadership of a senior police officer.

Reaffirming his commitment to eradicating drug abuse, Sukhu said he would personally monitor the anti-drug campaign. He instructed the police to conduct a mapping of drug peddlers and victims at the panchayat level, with a report due by March 15, 2025. Panchayat representatives and Nambardars would also be involved in tackling the issue. He warned of strict action against police officers reluctant to register cases and emphasized the need for thorough investigations to dismantle drug networks.

To expedite justice, the state government plans to establish Special Courts for fast-tracking NDPS cases and strictly regulate parole provisions. CM Sukhu also announced the introduction of the HP Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, aiming to distinguish between drug peddlers and victims. Additionally, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center is being set up in Kotla Behar, Sirmaur district, for drug abuse victims.

In a bid to curb pharmaceutical misuse, the Chief Minister ordered enhanced vigilance over pharma companies. Licenses of firms involved in the illegal sale of psychotropic drugs will be revoked, FIRs will be registered against them, and renewals will be denied. A massive awareness campaign will also be launched to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse.