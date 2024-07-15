Police Seize Over Rs 24 Lakh and 23.34 grams Chitta and other Drugs in Nahan Family Operation

Nahan – In a significant operation, the Detection Cell of Sirmaur Police has arrested three family members, including a 71-year-old man, during a raid on a residential house in Valmiki Nagar, Nahan. This raid, conducted late last night, revealed a family deeply entrenched in the drug trade.

Acting on secret intelligence, police seized a substantial consignment of drugs along with a staggering Rs 24.40 lakh in cash.

The arrested individuals include Prem Chand (71), his son Sagar (44), and grandson Sangram alias Anshul (21), all residents of Valmiki Nagar. They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SP Sirmaur, Raman Kumar Meena, expressed concern over the involvement of three generations in drug trafficking. “This case highlights the serious nature of the drug issue we are facing. Our priority is to dismantle such networks and ensure accountability for those involved,” he stated.

During the raid, police recovered 336 Spasmax Tramadol capsules, 159.80 grams of hashish, 38.10 grams of opium, and 23.34 grams of heroin (chitta). The large cash seizure indicates the scale at which this family was operating within the drug trade.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the family’s network and any additional associates involved in their illegal activities.