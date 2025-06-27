Solan: Police near the Solan bypass have detained three individuals, including a man impersonating a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a Haryana MLA. The arrest was made after a suspicious vehicle was stopped by traffic police, revealing a series of serious violations, including possession of a weapon and fake registration.

According to police, a white Scorpio with a Haryana number plate was approaching Solan from Parwanoo, continuously honking. The traffic police halted the vehicle near the double wall area on the Solan bypass. Inside were a man dressed in a Haryana Police uniform, a woman, and the car driver.

When questioned, the uniformed man claimed to be the PSO of a Haryana MLA and said the car belonged to the legislator. However, he failed to produce any identification. A check on the vehicle’s registration through the police app revealed that the number was registered to a Toyota Crysta, not the Scorpio in question, raising suspicions about its authenticity.

Upon further investigation, the police recovered a pistol and two cartridges from the uniformed individual. He could not provide any legal documentation for the firearm or any proof of being an official PSO.

ASP Solan, Rajkumar, confirmed the incident and said, “We have seized the car and recovered the weapon. A case has been registered against all three individuals, and a thorough investigation is underway. The vehicle number was found to be fake, and the person in uniform has not been able to produce any identity proof.”

All three accused are currently being interrogated. The police suspect a deeper nexus behind the impersonation and the use of fake vehicle credentials and are probing the matter further.