London – A Himachali expatriate in the UK has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant constitutional recognition to the Pahari (Himachali) dialect. The appeal was made during a special event organized by the Indian High Commission in London to celebrate International Mother Language Day.

The event, at the Nehru Centre, was hosted by Ajay Thakur, Attaché (Coordination) at the Indian High Commission. Key dignitaries, including Deepak Choudhary, Minister (Coordination) at the High Commission, and literary figure Tejendra Sharma, emphasized the importance of linguistic diversity and preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.

As part of the celebrations, presidents of various Indian language associations affiliated with the Indian Language Awareness Board UK recited poetry in their respective mother tongues. The event highlighted how languages, beyond words, carry deep emotional and cultural significance, fostering a sense of unity despite diversity.

During the gathering, Inderpal Chandel from Himachali Link UK, accompanied by Indu Barot, submitted an official memorandum to Deepak Choudhary for Prime Minister Modi. The memorandum sought constitutional recognition not only for Pahari (Himachali) but also for Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, and Tulu—languages that have long been demanding official status in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The demand for constitutional recognition is crucial for these languages’ survival and development, as it would ensure government support for their preservation, inclusion in education, and wider promotion.