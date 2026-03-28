Shimla – A Bangladeshi student studying at a private university in Shimla has been accused of visiting temples in disguise as a transgender person and soliciting money from devotees, triggering concern among local groups and raising questions over security monitoring in the state capital.

The complaint was lodged with the police by the Hindu Raksha Manch, which alleged that the student, identified as Saifdul Islam, had been frequenting temples while posing as a transgender person. According to the complaint, the accused presents himself as an international student on social media but allegedly adopts a different identity at religious places to seek money from visitors.

The organisation has termed the issue sensitive and linked it to potential security concerns, urging authorities to verify the facts and take appropriate action. Police have taken cognisance of the complaint and are examining the allegations.

The issue has also taken a political turn, with Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur calling it a serious lapse on the part of the government. He questioned the functioning of the intelligence system and said such incidents point towards gaps in monitoring the activities of foreign nationals.

Shimla MLA Harish Janartha also acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. He said that foreign nationals entering India on student visas are required to strictly adhere to prescribed rules and regulations. Janartha added that he has discussed the issue with senior police officials and directed that a thorough investigation be carried out.

He further stated that if any violation of visa norms or other regulations is established, the matter could be taken up with the Bangladeshi Embassy, and strict action would follow.