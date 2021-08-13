Shimla: As search and rescue operations continued on the third day, four bodies were exhumed, increasing the death toll to 17 in the landslide on NH-5 at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district on Friday.

13 persons are still missing.

The district administration has released the list of missing persons identified as per the inquiries made by the families.

State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta rescue operations resumed early in the morning, after which four bodies were excavated and are said to be of passengers of the ill-fated bus HRTC that rolled down the mountain along with the debris.

The rescue operations were hampered owing to shooting stones.

Vehicular traffic was resumed on the highway and a police team has been deployed for the management of the traffic.

Yet again, today at the incident point a shooting stone hit an HRTC bus that was on its way to Reckong Peo from Sundernagar. Two passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to CHC Bhawanagar for first aid.

A Bolero jeep with its occupants is still untraceable.

The landslide incident had occurred on Wednesday at around 12.00 pm. 13 persons were rescued and sent to CHC Bhawanagar.